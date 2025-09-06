Sambalpur: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, while attending the State-level Nuakhai celebration in Sambalpur today, announced the government will prepare plans for the development of places in the district with historic significance, particularly linked to freedom fighters.

Calling Sambalpur the “soil of bravery”, Majhi said the initiative would cover Khinda and several other important sites associated with the freedom movement.

He further revealed the state government is also considering the development of an industrial corridor connecting eastern and western Odisha, which is expected to accelerate overall economic and industrial growth.

The Chief Minister also outlined plans to create a special tourism zone in western Odisha. Development work will focus on areas surrounding the Hirakud reservoir, Debrigarh forest, Sambalpur town, and Maa Samaleswari temple, aiming to boost tourism potential in the region.

Highlighting his public grievance hearings, Majhi informed 9,377 grievances were received during his visit to Sambalpur, of which 88% were resolved on the spot.

The programme was attended by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, senior leader Manmohan Samal, and other dignitaries.