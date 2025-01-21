Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will present the State Budget for the year 2025-26 in the Odisha Legislative Assembly (OLA) on February 17, 2025.

As per the schedule issued by the Assembly Secretariat, the third session of 17th Assembly will begin on February 13, 2025 and conclude on April 5, 2025.

The General Discussion on the State Budget is scheduled to be held in the State Assembly on February 20 and 21. The Appropriation Bill on the Budget for 2025-26 will be tabled on March 29.

The opening day of the third session of the 17th Assembly will be marked with the address of Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati followed by the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address.

There will be 28 business days during the third session.