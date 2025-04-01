Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday urged all the people of the state to celebrate ‘Odia Pakhya’, a fortnight-long celebration of Odisha heritage, between April 1 to 14, by following Odisha tradition, food, attire, language, etc.

While addressing the gathering during the state-level celebration of ‘Odisha Day’ at Satyabhamapur in Cuttack, the birthplace of famous Odisha freedom fighter, Madhusudan Das, the Chief Minister said that the 4.5 crore Odias are the real assets of Odisha.

“Every drop of our blood is filled with Odisha Pride. Our conduct, style of conversation, food, etc, are alive with pure Odianess. We are committed to promoting that Odianess, Odia pride. That is why we are celebrating Odia Pakhya from today till April 14,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that every Odia should eat traditional Odia food, wear traditional Odia attire and converse in Odia and also read Odia newspapers and magazines during this period.

He said that this year marks the 90th formation day of the separate Odisha state, adding that one of the major objectives of the Utkal Sammilani, the organisation that played a crucial role in the creation of a separate Odisha province, of the all-round development of an independent Odisha state.

“But, unfortunately, even after 77 years of independence, Odisha has not been able to fully utilise its potential and achieve significant success towards the development of the state and the people,” he claimed.

He said that the people of Odisha have brought change in the state by voting the BJP to power to fulfil their dreams.

Majhi asserted that his party is committed to fulfilling their dreams. “The goal of 4.5 crore Odisha people will surely be fulfilled. Odisha will mark 100 years of its formation as a separate state in 2036. We will build a strong infrastructure to build a prosperous Odisha by 2036. Moving ahead, we will make Odisha a growth engine of developed India by 2047. Each pillar of a prosperous Odisha will be built by the people of Odisha. They will once again write their glorious history,” the Chief Minister added.

He claimed his government will achieve the target of a developed Odisha on the basis of three strengths, the Odisha self-identity, ambition and tireless efforts.

He said the government had pledged to make Odisha a $500 billion economy by 2036 and a $1.5 trillion economy by 2047.

During the state-level programme at Satyabhamapur, the Chief Minister called the birthplace of Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das, fondly known as Madhubabu, a ‘Tirth Sthan’ (sacred pilgrimage site) for every Odia.

He said that the Odia people were united at the call of Madhubabu, and formed a separate linguistic state 89 years ago on April 1.

He laid the foundation stone for the Integrated Development of Madhusudan Das’ birthplace, aiming to spend Rs 21 crore for the construction of the library, interpretation center, statue, guest building, etc. (IANS)