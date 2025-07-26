Bhubaneswar: Attending the Atal Pratibha Samman–2025 at Jaydev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called upon the youth to follow the ideals of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to help build a ‘New India’.

Speaking on the occasion of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth centenary celebrations, Majhi described the tenure of former Prime Minister as a symbol of a “Sujalam Sufalam Bharat” (Prosperous India). “Atalji’s life occupies a unique place in the history of India. Though a BJP leader, he was accepted by the people as a leader beyond party lines. Whether in power or in opposition, he embodied truth, justice, and patriotism,” said the Chief Minister.

Majhi added Vajpayee was not just a politician but an experience for the people. He emphasised the late Prime Minister had unwavering faith in the power and potential of the youth, and urged young citizens to draw inspiration from his values to contribute towards building a stronger, inclusive nation.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also released a commemorative magazine titled “Jugajanma Atal.”

Several eminent personalities were felicitated with special honours in the name of Vajpayee. Renowned writer Pratibha Ray received the Atal Shrestha Odia Ratna, social activist and politician Sameer Mohanty was conferred the Atal Mitra Ratna, and former cricketer Debasish Mohanty was honoured with the Atal Khel Ratna.

Among others present at the event were health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, legislator Manas Kumar Dutta, and other distinguished guests.