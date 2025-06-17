Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday strongly condemned the gang-rape of a 20-year-old student at Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district, describing it as a “crime against humanity.” He assured the State Government would ensure exemplary punishment for all those involved.

“No accused will escape the clutches of law,” Majhi asserted, adding that individuals directly or indirectly linked to the incident would be brought to justice. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the arrest of 10 individuals in the case followed a directive issued by the CM himself.

NCW Intervention

Earlier in the day, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognizance of the incident and sought an action taken report from the State Government within three days. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar also wrote to Odisha DGP YB Khurania, urging him to ensure the immediate arrest of all remaining accused.

The Commission demanded a swift and time-bound investigation, free medical and psychological support for the survivor, and appropriate compensation under Section 396 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) Act.

The Incident

On June 15, the survivor, a Plus III college student from Berhampur, visited Gopalpur beach with a male friend. Around 6:30 PM, the duo reached an isolated area behind the Panthanivas hotel, where a group of young men was seated nearby.

Around 8 PM, the group—allegedly comprising 10 individuals—approached the couple. They overpowered the male friend and dragged the woman about 50 feet away. While five assailants restrained and guarded the male companion, the others assaulted the woman. Three members of the group reportedly raped her while others kept watch.

After threatening the couple with dire consequences if they reported the crime, the accused fled the scene at around 10 PM. The survivor and her friend reached the Gopalpur police station by 11 PM and reported the incident.

Police Action

Following the FIR, Gopalpur police formed a special investigation team and detained seven suspects initially. Subsequently, three more teams were constituted to identify and apprehend the remaining accused.

A case has been registered under Sections 70(1), 296, 351(3), and 310(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The arrested individuals have been identified as Pramod Nayak, Baburam Dalai, Kunal Pradhan, Om Pradhan, Lakman Pradhan, and Deepak Tarai. The four detained juveniles are reportedly from the Hinjili area.