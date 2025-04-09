New Delhi: Following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asserted that Maoist activities in the State have declined significantly. He expressed confidence that the menace would be completely eradicated by March 2026.

“Naxalism is losing its grip in Odisha. Currently, only 10 districts are affected, with just three—Malkangiri, Kalahandi, and Nuapada—being severely impacted,” Majhi said.

He credited coordinated operations between Odisha and Chhattisgarh for the decline in Maoist presence, stating that 17 to 18 Maoists were killed during joint operations in January and February this year. “Many Maoists have also surrendered. We are on track to completely wipe out Naxalism by March 2026,” he added.

Majhi highlighted the steps taken by the State Government since the BJP came to power in Odisha. “We’ve bolstered our security forces by inducting 12,000 personnel. This includes the recruitment of 3,003 jawans into the Odisha Special Striking Force,” he said. He also mentioned that, with Odisha emerging as an industrial hub, the state is working on strengthening the Odisha Industrial Security Force.

Addressing concerns over rising cybercrime, the Chief Minister announced the establishment of the Odisha Cyber Crime Common Centre to enhance the State's cybercrime response infrastructure. “We are ready to work in accordance with the suggestions of the Union Home Minister,” he noted.

Speaking about the meeting with Amit Shah, Majhi said it was part of the State’s routine review on law and order. “We discussed the rise in crime, fast-tracking of judicial processes, and ways to increase the strength and efficiency of our forces,” he explained.

He also touched upon the implementation of new criminal laws in Odisha. “We discussed how these laws can be effectively enforced at the grassroots level and how public awareness can be increased. The State Government is organising seminars to educate citizens and ensure the proper execution of these laws,” Majhi said, adding that efforts are underway to strengthen departments handling long-pending cases.