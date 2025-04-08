Bhubaneswar: On the second day of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s visit to Delhi, the State Government signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for the establishment of a dual-feed naphtha cracker project. The project, with an estimated investment of ₹58,042 Crore, is expected to generate employment for around 24,000 people.

Per official sources, multiple MoUs were signed between the Odisha Government and various industry players on the second day of the Odisha Investors’ Meet, collectively attracting an investment of ₹98,880 Crore. These investments are projected to create employment opportunities for approximately 67,000 individuals.

Addressing the meeting, the Odisha Chief Minister stated, “Today’s MoU with IOCL is a landmark moment in the State’s industrial journey. It reflects not just a shared vision, but a strong belief in the State’s potential to lead India’s petrochemical revolution from the East. Paradip, with its strategic location and evolving infrastructure, is poised to become a transformative industrial hub—much like Dahej in the west... Odisha is ready, and we invite you to invest in our bright future. Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai.”

Over the two-day visit (April 7 and 8), the Odisha Government signed a total of 13 MoUs and received 15 investment intents. The cumulative potential investment from these agreements stands at ₹1,03,090 Crore, with an estimated 95,915 employment opportunities likely to be created through the proposed projects.