New Delhi: On the first day of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s two-day visit to New Delhi, the State attracted investment proposals exceeding ₹30,000 Crore.

Per official sources, Odisha received investment intents from 14 companies amounting to ₹3,000 Crore, expected to generate approximately 21,390 jobs in the State.

In addition, the Odisha Government formalised 11 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth ₹27,995 Crore, projected to create around 27,000 employment opportunities.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Majhi visited HCL Technologies’ Noida campus and met with Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of the company. He also toured the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, which showcases the intersection of technology and culture.

During his visit, Majhi reaffirmed Odisha’s commitment to becoming a hub for technology-driven enterprises and expressed hope that HCL would expand its footprint in the State.

The Chief Minister also held a series of one-on-one meetings with industry leaders at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. Executives from Kiri Industries, Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd., Chowgule Group, IREL, SLMG Beverages, Ruchi Soya Foods Ltd. (Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.), Inox GFL Group, OfBusiness, Quant Solar, and others engaged in discussions on expanding their operations in Odisha.

Official sources indicated on the second day of the visit, MoUs will be signed with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) for its dual-feed naphtha cracker project in Odisha.

Additional MoUs with Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd. (ISPRL) and Petronet LNG are also scheduled to be signed in the presence of the Chief Minister. More one-on-one meetings with industry leaders, focusing on investment opportunities and cross-sector collaborations, are expected to take place as well.