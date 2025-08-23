Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday met Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former CM Naveen Patnaik at his residence to enquire about his health, days after the BJD Supremo was discharged from hospital.

Wishing him a speedy recovery, CM Majhi asked Patnaik about his health. “I am feeling better,” Patnaik replied, according to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The CM’s visit, described as a ‘courtesy call’ ahead of the Odisha Assembly’s Monsoon session beginning September 18, lasted for about 15–20 minutes. Sources said Naveen Patnaik’s elder brother Prem Patnaik was also present during the interaction.

Patnaik had been admitted to a private superspeciality hospital in Bhubaneswar on August 17 after suffering from dehydration. He was discharged on the evening of August 20 following treatment.

During his hospital stay, several leaders across party lines—including Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, and Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das—had visited him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had also expressed concern over his health.

PM Modi, while wishing Patnaik a speedy recovery, advised him to take rest and extended an invitation to meet in Delhi once he regained strength. Meanwhile, Patnaik, through a video message from the hospital, had requested well-wishers to meet him at his residence, Naveen Niwas, instead of the hospital.