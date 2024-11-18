Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is now on a four-day visit to Singapore, today visited the Jurong Petrochemicals Complex in the island nation.

Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain and senior officials of the state government accompanied the Chief Minister.

The visit focused on leveraging insight from Singapore’s advanced industrial ecosystem to accelerate the development of petroleum, chemicals and petrochemicals investment region (PCPIR) at Paradip in Odisha.

The delegation led by the Chief Minister held discussions regarding potential collaborations petrochemical processing, logistics integration and adopting global best practices to enhance Odisha’s industrial competitiveness.

The delegation explored Singapore’s expertise in building sustainable and competitive industrial ecosystems, aiming to position Odisha as a hub for petrochemical and allied industries.

The Chief Minister and the Industry Minister also met Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade & Industry Gan Kim Yong.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted Odisha’s strategic position as a gateway to India’s eastern seaboard, emphasizing its role in enhancing connectivity with ASEAN markets.

The discussions revolved around trade, development of industrial hubs, and port infrastructure to boost export potential.

The Chief Minister apprised the Deputy Prime Minister about the rich maritime history of Odisha and ‘Boita Bandana’, the traditional Odia maritime and naval festival.

He also extended an invitation to Singaporean companies through the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office to explore opportunities in Odisha, and assured him a smooth and supportive investment experience.

The Chief Minister also invited the Deputy Prime Minister to Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, scheduled to be held in the capital city here on January 28 and 29.

Similarly, the Odisha delegation met Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore. During the meeting, the Chief Minister discussed about the active cooperation of the government of Singapore and ITEES that has helped establish the ‘World Skill Centre’ in the capital city.

Majhi expressed the need for more partnership in the field of urban mobility, green shipping corridor and chemicals & petrochemicals complex between Odisha and Singapore.