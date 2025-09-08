Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has gone to New Delhi on a two-day visit starting today. His trip comes just a day before the Vice Presidential election, scheduled to be held tomorrow.

During his stay, the Chief Minister is expected to hold discussions with Odisha MPs and engage in other key political deliberations.

Notably, BJP’s Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal has also been in New Delhi since yesterday, indicating a series of party-level discussions ahead of the crucial election.

It may be recalled that CM Majhi had recently returned from Delhi on September 5. In that visit, he met President Droupadi Murmu and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.