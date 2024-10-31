Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will celebrate this year's Diwali at his village in Keonjhar district.

The CM's two-day visit to Keonjhar will commence from today. During this period, he will celebrate the festival with his family members and villagers.

As per the tradition of the tribals, a special puja will be observed in the locality. The CM will take part in the event.

Majhi today wished the people of Odisha on the occasion of Diwali.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings to all brothers and sisters of Odisha. May this occasion dispel darkness from everyone's life and bring the light of knowledge. This is my humble prayer to Lord Jagannath," he said.

The Chief Minister also visited the Unit-I Market in Bhubaneswar to buy diyas.

Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik also greeted the people of Odisha on Diwali.

"Wishing everyone happiness and joy on the festive occasion of Diwali. May Diwali bring happiness and prosperity to your family," posted Patnaik on social media.