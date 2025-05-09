Bhubaneswar: In light of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today assured that the state is prepared to safeguard vital installations.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the Centre is closely monitoring the situation, particularly in coastal and strategic areas of Odisha like Chandipur and Puri, which could be potential targets in case of hostilities.

“The Government of India is prepared for any eventuality. In Odisha, we had already held discussions on the security of key locations, and another round of meetings is being held today to reinforce those measures,” he said.

Majhi added that strict security checks will be implemented, and measures are being taken to seal sensitive areas. Arrangements are also underway to bring back Odia residents currently outside the state. A 24/7 help desk has been set up at the Office of the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to assist those in need.

Specifically, Odia students studying in Jammu are being relocated to Delhi as a precautionary measure. The Chief Minister assured that both the state and central governments are closely monitoring the developments and continuously reviewing the situation.