Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is on a three-day visit to the northern region of the state since yesterday, enjoyed tea with his old friends and honoured a tea stall owner.

Three months after assuming office as the Chief Minister of Odisha, Majhi spent a great time with friends and a glass of black tea at his favourite tea stall after a morning walk at Keonjhar stadium.

He honoured teal stall owner 'Bideshi Babu', who served him his favourite tea, after praising him for his service over the last six decades.

"I have come here to have 'desi' tea from 'Bideshi Babu'," said CM Majhi.

Speaking to media, he said, "By the grace of Lord Jagannath and Keonjhar's presiding deities Maa Tarini and Lord Baladev Jew, I assumed the charge as the CM of Odisha. Before winning the elections this year, I used to visit the tea stall regularly and hold positive talks with my friends including a few journalists, retired government employees, sportspersons and some Keonjhar town residents, who were regular visitors to the place, for the development of Keonjhar district."

Majhi, who remained busy in office work and various development projects after becoming the CM, got the opportunity to spend time with people of his constituency after 100-day of hectic schedule.

"During a tour to my home town after four months, I recollected the morning walk memories and missed my favourite 'desi' tea of Bideshi Babu, who has been serving different flavours of tea here in the last 60 years. With long years of experience in tea preparation, he serves customers with varieties of tea including milk tea, black tea and herbal tea. During my 3-day visit to different places including Keonjhar, I fixed a programme to meet my morning walk friends, as well as Bideshi Babu and enjoy his tea," Majhi told media persons.

He said that his government has completed 100 days in the state and launched 'Subhadra Yojana'.

"As the House was in session, I was busy preparing annual budget and launching of Subhadra Yojana after taking charge as the CM. Earlier, I had been raising my voice in the House for the development of Keonjhar district. As our party has formed the government in the state, I promise here to work for inclusive development with proper use of minerals of the district," he said.