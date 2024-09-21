Odisha CM Mohan Majhi goes for morning walk, interacts with people, relishes tea
Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, who is on a three-day visit to the northern region of the state since yesterday, went for a morning walk at Keonjhar, his assembly constituency, and interacted with people.
Accompanied by his old morning walk friends, the CM was out on a morning walk, took up jogging, and met people, who were waiting for him at Keonjhar stadium.
He waved at the public and received warm welcome from them at the stadium.
Out of busy schedule, Majhi dedicated a few hours to people of Keonjhar town recalling his old times with his friends and supporters.
He relished his favourite 'Nali Cha' (black tea) from 'Bideshi Babu' tea seller, who has been running the tea stall over the past 60 years at the place.
He hailed the tea stall owner and honoured him for his long years of service and attitude to connect with people.
The CM recollected all sweet memories that he had spent with people in his past days before becoming the Chief Minister of the state.