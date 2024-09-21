Subscribe

Powered by :

ODISHA LATEST

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi goes for morning walk, interacts with people, relishes tea

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, who is on a three-day visit to the northern region of the state since yesterday, went for a morning walk at Keonjhar, his assembly constituency, and interacted with people.

Chinmayee Dash profile image
by Chinmayee Dash
Updated
Odisha CM Mohan Majhi goes for morning walk, interacts with people, relishes tea
News Gallery
1/6

Accompanied by his old morning walk friends, the CM was out on a morning walk, took up jogging, and met people, who were waiting for him at Keonjhar stadium.

News Gallery
2/6

He waved at the public and received warm welcome from them at the stadium.

News Gallery
3/6

Out of busy schedule, Majhi dedicated a few hours to people of Keonjhar town recalling his old times with his friends and supporters.

News Gallery
4/6

He relished his favourite 'Nali Cha' (black tea) from 'Bideshi Babu' tea seller, who has been running the tea stall over the past 60 years at the place.

News Gallery
5/6

He hailed the tea stall owner and honoured him for his long years of service and attitude to connect with people.

News Gallery
6/6

The CM recollected all sweet memories that he had spent with people in his past days before becoming the Chief Minister of the state.

Chinmayee Dash profile image
by Chinmayee Dash
Updated
Subscribe