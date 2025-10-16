Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday extended warm birthday wishes to Leader of Opposition and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik, wishing him a long and healthy life.

Majhi personally called the former Chief Minister to convey his greetings as Patnaik turned 80 today.

Meanwhile, the BJD marked the occasion by launching Jan Sampark Padyatra, which Patnaik inaugurated from the Gangnagar area in Bhubaneswar. Several senior party leaders, including MPs and MLAs, participated in the event.

According to BJD leader Ashok Chandra Panda, Patnaik is expected to celebrate his birthday with children at the SOS Village near SUM Hospital, where he will interact with them and distribute sweets.