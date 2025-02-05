Khordha: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today launched 'Viksit Gaon Viksit Odisha', the scheme rebranded by the BJP Government for development of rural Odisha, at Jankia here in the district.

The scheme was launched at a programme attended by Panchayatiraj & Rural Debelopment Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, Khordha MLA Prasanta Jagadev, Bhubaneswar-Ekamra MLA Babu Singh and Collector Chanchal Rana.

Speaking at the event, CM said, "We need to keep politics and development separately."

Attacking the BJD, he said, "The previous government that ruled 24 years in Odisha had conspired to create vote bank in name of 5T. However, the BJP government will continue fighting against poverty and backwardness. Under the Viksit Gaon Viksit Odisha scheme, each village will be developed within five years."

Earlier, a detailed guideline has been released for the implementation of Viksit Gaon Viksit Odisha scheme. The collectors have been asked to prepare 5-year action plan for the development of villages and send the report to the government by February 15.

Notably, Mohan Majhi-led BJP Government recently replaced Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government’s flagship rural scheme “Ama Odisha Nabina Odisha” with the Viksit Gaon Viksit Odisha (Developed Village, Developed Odisha). Under this scheme, the government will spend around Rs 5,000 crore in the next five years.