Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi offered prayer at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during his visit to Uttar Pradesh for Maha Kumbh Mela.

Accompanied by wife, CM Majhi visited Ram Temple early in the morning and had darshan of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple.

Photograph: (Mohan Charan Majhi/X)

It is a matter of immense honor and spiritual fulfillment to visit the sacred Shreeram Temple in Ayodhya and have the divine darshan of Ramlala. On behalf of the people of #Odisha, I extend my heartfelt prayers for the prosperity, harmony and well-being of all.



On Sunday, the couple took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during 45-day-long Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

"Took a sacred dip during #Mahakumbh at Prayagraj — a confluence of faith, tradition, and divinity. Blessed to be a part of this extraordinary privilege and a deeply spiritual experience. On behalf of the people of Odisha, I extend my heartfelt reverence to this sacred occasion and pray for the well-being, peace, and prosperity of all," he wrote on his X handle.