Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi offered prayer at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya during his visit to Uttar Pradesh for Maha Kumbh Mela. 

Accompanied by wife, CM Majhi visited Ram Temple early in the morning and had darshan of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple.

Ram Lalla
Photograph: (Mohan Charan Majhi/X)

 

On Sunday, the couple took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during 45-day-long Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. 

Mohan Majhi at Maha Kumbh

"Took a sacred dip during #Mahakumbh at Prayagraj — a confluence of faith, tradition, and divinity. Blessed to be a part of this extraordinary privilege and a deeply spiritual experience. On behalf of the people of Odisha, I extend my heartfelt reverence to this sacred occasion and pray for the well-being, peace, and prosperity of all," he wrote on his X handle. 

 