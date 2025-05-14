Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today in Bhubaneswar participated in the motorcycle rally which was a part of the ‘Parakram Shobhayatra’ celebrating the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and honouring the bravery and sacrifice of Indian armed forces personnel.

The event was marked by a flag-off at the Kalinga Stadium by the Chief Minister, followed by the rally through the city. The CM rode pillion on a motorcycle driven by Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

The two Deputy Chief Ministers and several other ministers also participated in the rally to show solidarity and respect for the Indian defence forces.

School and college students, NCC cadets, scouts and guides, CRPF personnel, local police, and traffic police actively took part in the rally.

"Participated in the Triranga Shobhayatra organised to honour the bravery of our soldiers for their success in 'Operation Sinbdoor' against terrorism. The massive turnout reflects the deep patriotism of every Indian and their respect for our armed forces. This unity and national spirit will further strengthen the morale of our soldiers," the CM posted on 'X'.