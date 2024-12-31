Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will launch the Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana in the state on January 5, official sources said today.

The students belonging to the Scheduled Tribe community in Odisha will receive one-time financial assistance under the scheme.

The yojana has been formulated to check the drop-out rate among the students belonging to the scheduled tribe category. Students pursuing Class 9 and 10 in government and aided schools across the state will get one-time financial assistance of ₹5,000 under the scheme.

The ST students availing benefits under any other scholarship schemes are also eligible to receive the incentive amount.

As per the guidelines, eligible ST students after completing their Class 8 and Class 10 and soon after taking admission into Class 9 and CIass 12, respectively, will be provided with ₹5,000 as a one-time incentive amount.

The incentive amount will be provided after enrollment in the respective classes, ensuring that the student is attending classes regularly after enrollment.