Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will begin a four-day visit to New Delhi from Friday, during which he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present a report on his government’s first-year performance and outline future plans.

A key highlight of the visit will be Majhi's one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister, where he is expected to formally invite Modi to attend the Odisha government's first anniversary celebrations on June 12.

The event aims to showcase the state's progress and the successful implementation of several welfare and development programmes.

During his Delhi trip, CM Majhi will also attend the NITI Aayog governing council meeting on May 24, chaired by the Prime Minister, and participate in a meeting of chief ministers from NDA-ruled states.