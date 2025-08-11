Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has assured support to an adhoc employee of the state government, who threatened suicide during grievance hearing today.

Jagabandhu Panda has been working as a peon at the Public Works Department of the state government on adhoc basis for last several years.

However, the authorities are yet to regularize his job. Panda had approached the Chief Minister’s grievance cell seeking solution to his problem.

During the grievance hearing, Panda reportedly threatened to opt for suicide citing delay in job regularisation.

Responding to this, the Chief Minister assured the necessary support to Panda and asked the latter to have patience.

“You have approached us for redressal of your grievance. We will provide you the necessary support if you have a genuine case. But, you should not talk about suicide,” said the Chief Minister in his reply to Panda.

The Chief Minister also advised Panda not to take any wrong step by coming under the influence of anyone else.

“I am here for redressal of your grievance. You should not get influenced by someone else and take any wrong step,” added Majhi.