Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today moved into his new official residence on Raj Bhavan Marg in Bhubaneswar. The CM conducted the housewarming ceremony at 10:47 AM.

Before entering the new house, several rituals were performed, including the worship of two cows. The Chief Minister, accompanied by his wife, then stepped into the house.

The official CM residence on Raj Bhavan Marg had remained unoccupied for the past 26 years since it was last used by former Chief Ministers Janaki Ballabh Patnaik and Giridhar Gamang.

After becoming the CM, Majhi initially stayed in government quarters on Gandhi Marg for around eight months.

A priest involved in the ceremony said the rituals began with cow worship, followed by other rituals.