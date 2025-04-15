Bhubaneswar: In a move to bolster Odisha's law enforcement machinery, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday approved a proposal for the creation of 2,500 new Home Guard posts in the state.

As per an official press release, the state currently has 17,675 Home Guards. With the latest approval, the total sanctioned strength will rise to 20,175.

This development aligns with the Chief Minister’s earlier commitment to reinforce the state’s policing system by expanding its manpower.

Majhi also announced that around 12,000 additional posts would soon be created in different wings of the state police department to further improve law and order and enhance public safety across Odisha.