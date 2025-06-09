Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the progress of developmental projects being executed in Kendrapara during his visit to the coastal district today.

During the review meet, Majhi held detailed discussions with the officials for the establishment of a medical college in Kendrapara and redevelopment of the Baldev Jew temple, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a statement.

The Chief Minister also announced the state government’s plan for the expansion of mangrove cover in Kendrapara and development of infrastructure for eco-tourism at Bhitarkanika and Gahiramatha.

Senior officials of the district administration led by the Collector gave a detailed presentation regarding the ongoing developmental projects in Kendrapara before the Chief Minister, who asked the authorities concerned to expedite the work.

The Chief Minister also held detailed discussions with regard to the conservation of forests, development of road communication, provision of better healthcare, improvement in education sector and proper facilities for industrial as well as agricultural growth in Kendrapara.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister asked the district administration to identify illegal Bangadeshi settlers in Kendrapara and take stern action against them.

Majhi also put emphasis on proper enforcement to check illegal sand mining in the district. He asked the officials to prepare a blueprint for the development of industry, tourism and other sectors in the coastal districts.