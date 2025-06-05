Bhubaneswar: In a major push towards decentralised industrial development and job creation, the Odisha government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for 12 mega industrial and infrastructure projects in Ganjam district.

With a combined investment of Rs 28,084 crore and the potential to generate over 15,455 employment opportunities, this milestone marks a defining moment in accelerating economic growth in Southern Odisha.



“Today’s event is a major milestone in transforming Southern Odisha into an industrial hub. The Rs 28,084 crore investments in Ganjam will generate over 15,000 jobs and uplift local communities through infrastructure, innovation, and opportunities. On World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to sustainable, eco-friendly development. Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat vision, Odisha’s double-engine government is focused on inclusive growth—through industry, healthcare, and skill development. A new Mother & Child health Unit will enhance healthcare access for women and children. Post Utkarsh Odisha and the Make in Odisha conclave, Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of projects have been implemented within five months, creating 90,000 jobs. Gopalpur port is emerging as a key gateway, with a 75,000 km global road network in the pipeline. With initiatives like the World Skill Center and Lakhpati Didi, we are progressing confidently toward a Samruddha Odisha by 2036 and a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” said the Chief Minister.

The event, held at Chhatrapur, was attended by several dignitaries including Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister for Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education; Gokulananda Mallik, Minister for Fisheries & Animal Resources Development and MSME; Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, Minister for Commerce & Transport, Berhampur MP Pradeep Panigrahi and Chhatrapur MLA Krushna Chandra Nayak.

These projects are strategically located across TATA Steel SEZ, Gopalpur, Chatrapur, Buguda, and Barapalli, reinforcing Odisha’s commitment to building a diversified and sustainable industrial ecosystem in the Ganjam region.

This groundbreaking ceremony reflects Odisha’s focused push toward a diversified industrial ecosystem, with investments spanning green energy, advanced manufacturing, logistics, agro-processing, and infrastructure.

In the green hydrogen and ammonia sector, Ocior Energy Pvt. Ltd will set up a Rs 7,200 crore project at TATA Steel SEZ, creating 2,300 jobs, while HHP Five Pvt. Ltd. brings an additional Rs 4,000 crore investment with 1,595 employment opportunities.

Petronet LNG Ltd. is establishing a Rs 6,500 crore LNG terminal at Gopalpur, which will enhance regional energy infrastructure and generate 1,000 jobs.

In speciality chemicals, UPL Ltd. is grounding a Rs 4,000 crore facility at TATA Steel SEZ, projected to employ 4,100 people.

The green energy equipment segment is boosted by Saatvik Solar Industries Pvt. Ltd. (Rs 3,500 crore, 3,225 jobs) and World Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. (Rs 2,500 crore, 2,500 jobs), positioning Odisha as a key player in renewable manufacturing.

In the logistics sector, Geo Impex and Logistics Pvt. Ltd. is setting up a Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Chatrapur with a Rs 207 crore investment and 350 jobs.

Tarangini Distilleries Pvt. Ltd. leads agro-processing with a Rs 149 crore bio-ethanol project at Buguda, offering 205 employment opportunities, while Odisha Monolithic brings Rs 4 crore investment in refractory materials at Chatrapur, adding 50 jobs.

In eco-tourism, Crochet Industries Pvt. Ltd. is investing Rs 18 crore in an eco-resort in Gopalpur, generating 80 jobs. JSR Greenex and Linox Ortho Surgical Pvt. Ltd. are supporting the e-waste and medical device sectors with smaller but impactful units at Barapalli, bringing a combined Rs 5.5 crore investment and 50 jobs.

Additionally, two major infrastructure projects—TATA Steel Industrial Park (Rs 200 crore) and IDCO’s utility corridor and industrial estate development (Rs 229 crore)—will create the backbone for sustained industrial growth in the region.