Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi carried the documents of the State's Budget for 2025-26 in a special handcrafted briefcase, that had the blend of traditional artistry of Sambalpuri Ikat and Udaipur Mewar craftsmanship. The budget was presented in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The unique briefcase was designed by Nivritti Kumari Mewar, the daughter-in-law of the Mewar royal family and the daughter of Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo.

This briefcase was created by Bhotari, an organization specializing in making traditional gifts, jewellery boxes, and briefcases. Bhotari is also known for making attractive laptop bags and jewellery cases.

The briefcase was a fusion of Udaipur Mewar’s heritage and Patnagarh (Balangir) craftsmanship, both known for their rich cultural legacy.