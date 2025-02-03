Bhubaneswar: Taking quick measure during public grievance hearing today, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi provided medical assistance to a 12-year-old patient suffering from a rare disease.

Hearing public grievance at his official residence here today, the CM met the minor patient Alok Kalse, who was accompanied by his parents from Saintala area in Balangir district, and ordered to provide the best treatment for his recovery.

By the order of the CM, the patient was sent to the Capital Hospital in an ambulance.

"My son is unable to walk and sit. Despite many efforts, he did not recover from the disease. Then we lodged a complaint with the Chief Minister Grievance Cell in Bhubaneswar seeking assistance for his treatment. Considering the matter, the CM immidiately referred the patient to the Capital Hospital," said the patient's father.

At the grievance redressal cell, the CM directed concered officials to focus on addressing the complainants at speedy manner and provide necessary justice to people.

"Heard the complaints of people from different parts of the state and inquired about their difficulties at CM's Grievance Cell today. Resolving the problems of the people is the priority of the people's government. Emphasizing this, concerned officials have been directed to take necessary steps for the speedy solution of the grievances and provision of justice, the CM wrote on his X handle.

So far, 8031 applications have been received, of which 6545 applications have been redressed at the CM Grievance Cell.

After assuming charges as the Chief Minister of Odisha last year, Majhi revived the public grievance hearing which has been discontinued since 2008.