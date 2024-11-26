Bhubaneswar: Focusing on the further development of primary education, Odisha Government allocated Rs 50 crore

for its flagship programme titled 'Godabarish Mishra Adarsh Prathamika Vidyalaya Yojana'.

While presenting a supplementary budget of Rs 12,156 Crore in the Legislative Assembly for approval, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi provisioned Rs 50 Crore has been provisioned for the Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya scheme.

Under the scheme, a total of 6794 modern primary schools will be constructed in panchayats.

According to reports, modern schools will be set up across Odisha to groom children strengthening their foundational knowledge and intellectual development.

This apart, the state government allocated Rs.30 crore in its supplementary budget for reimbursement of per child expenditure in favour of unaided Schools under RTE Act.

Besides, the government made provision of Rs.502 crore for State Support for Samagra Shiksha, Rs100 crore for Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Rs.123 crore for PM-SHRI, Rs.7 crore for New India Literacy Programme, Rs.39 crore for Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chatra Protsahan Yojana under Higher Education Department, Rs.60 crore for Infrastructure Development of Universities and Colleges, Rs.132 crore for GIA Non-Government Colleges, Rs.130 crore for establishment of Centre of Excellence in 22 ITIs in joint collaboration with Tata Technologies Limited, Rs.10 crore for Odisha Skill Development Authority, Rs.61 crore for Odisha Skill Development Project Assisted by ADB and Rs.35 for infrastructure Development of ITIs.