Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi voiced strong objection to West Bengal’s decision to name the newly inaugurated Shree Jagannath Temple in Digha as ‘Jagannath Dham’, joining the growing controversy over the issue.

In a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Majhi urged the Bengal Government to reconsider the use of the term ‘Jagannath Dham’ for the Digha temple. He specifically requested the title not be used in official naming, communications, or promotional materials.

Highlighting the significance of Shree Jagannath Dham in Puri, Majhi noted it is one of the Char Dhams in Hinduism and holds profound religious, spiritual, and cultural importance—not only for the people of Odisha, but also for millions of devotees across the nation and beyond.

“The name ‘Jagannath Dham’ is uniquely and sacredly associated with Puri,” Majhi wrote. “Using it in reference to any other temple or location hurts the sentiments of millions of pilgrims and devotees, while also diluting the distinct heritage and identity of Shree Jagannath Dham, Puri.”

He further warned the use of the term for the Digha temple could create confusion among devotees and erode Puri’s historical and spiritual identity as the original abode of Lord Jagannath.

Such a move is likely to hurt the religious sentiments of the people of Odisha, the letter added.

It is worth noting, a permanent ‘Jagannath Dham’ signage was installed at the Jagannath Temple in Digha today, despite the ongoing controversy over its naming.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri earlier strongly opposed the move, emphasising that the term ‘Jagannath Dham’ is exclusively associated with the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deva, Chairman of the Shri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, also appealed to the authorities of the Digha temple to refrain from using the name ‘Jagannath Dham’, urging them to respect the age-old traditions and heritage of the Moola Peetha—Shreemandira in Puri.