Bhubaneswar: Reiterating the Odisha Government’s of zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said action against corrupt officials will be intensified.

Taking part in the debate at the Odisha Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said his government is taking action against corrupt officials with the help of the State Vigilance.

“Corruption creates a hindrance to the development. From Day 1, my government is adopting zero-tolerance policy towards corruption,” Majhi said.

Yesterday, Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said as many as 91 former bureaucrats are under the scanner for doubtful integrity.

Replying to a query from Salipur MLA Prasanta Behera, the Minister said the government is considering taking disciplinary action against 91 former Block Development Officers (BDOs).