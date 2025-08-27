Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today released the third instalment of the CM-Kisan scheme, providing financial assistance to more than 51 lakh small and marginal farmers across the state. Each beneficiary received Rs 2,000 directly in their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The instalment was released at a state-level programme held at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) in Bhubaneswar, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister KV Singh Deo.

Under the CM-Kisan scheme, farmers are provided Rs 4,000 annually in two instalments. With this instalment, the total disbursement under the scheme has reached Rs 1,041 crore.

The assistance will help farmers meet expenses for early farming activities during the 2025-26 Rabi season.