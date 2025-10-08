Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today reviewed the law and order situation in Odisha in the wake of the recent violence in Cuttack and murder of a ruling party leader in Berhampur.

The Chief Minister asked the Odisha Police to maintain high alert and keep tabs on anti-social as well as suspicious elements across the state to prevent any untoward incident.

“Odisha is known as a peaceful state. But, some people are trying to tarnish the image of our state. These forces must be dealt with a firm hand,” said the Chief Minister at the review meet held at Lok Seva Bhawan in the capital city here.

Majhi asked the senior police officials to maintain strict surveillance in Cuttack city even though there was an improvement in the law and order situation. “The deployment of police force as well as patrolling in sensitive areas of Cuttack city should continue. The police should also continue their efforts including consultation with various stakeholders to maintain peace in the Silver City,” said Majhi.

It is worth mentioning here that the Chief Minister had earlier appealed to the residents of Cuttack to maintain peace in the wake of violent clashes between two groups during Goddess Durga idol immersion procession on October 4.

The Chief Minister expressed grief over the murder of BJP leader and senior lawyer Pitabas Panda in Berhampur city on October 6. Majhi has directed the cops to trace the culprits and bring them to justice.

Among others, CM’s advisor Prakash Mishra, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrata Sahu, Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania, CM’s Principal Secretary Saswat Mishra and senior police offers were present at the meeting.