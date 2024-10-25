Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today reviewed the post-cyclone Dana situation in the state at a meeting and praised the efforts of the administration to ensure zero casualties during the natural disaster.

The CM lauded the coordinated efforts of the concerned departments to achieve this.

Majhi directed the District Collectors to carry out damage assessments in affected areas to determine the extent of losses and begin restoration work.

Senior ministers and officials have been actively working on the ground, coordinating relief efforts and monitoring the situation closely, the Chief Minister said.

Majhi informed that a total of 571 families are still in waterlogged conditions due to the cyclone.

The CM assured that road-clearing operations would be completed by 1 PM, allowing transportation to resume smoothly.

He further said that electricity services are expected to be fully restored by 6 PM today.

Ahead of the cyclone, nearly 6,000 pregnant women were safely evacuated while around 1,600 babies were born, he added.