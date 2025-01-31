Cuttack: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack today to assess the final preparations and security arrangements ahead of the One Day International (ODI) cricket match between India and England, scheduled for February 9.

The Chief Minister expressed pride in hosting the match at Barabati, calling it a significant moment for Odisha. He added that this match will be a great opportunity for the state as it will be the first one under the new government. He also mentioned that everything is moving forward smoothly and as planned after reviewing the arrangements at the stadium.

As part of the lead-up to the match, the Chief Minister also unveiled a special theme song for the event, further adding to the excitement surrounding the match.

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has announced the dates for the online and offline sale of tickets for the ODI match.

The OCA will sell around 4,000 tickets online on February 2. The redemption of online tickets will be done from February 7 to 9, said the OCA. The redemption centres for online tickets will be opened at Cambridge School in Cuttack and KIIT in Bhubaneswar.

The redemption of the online tickets will be done from 10 am to 4 pm on February 7 and 8, and from 7 am to 12 noon on February 9.

According to the cricket association, the tickets will be sold to the general public at the counters of Barabati Stadium from 9 am to 6 pm on February 5 and 6. The people can purchase up to two tickets each by producing their valid ID cards.