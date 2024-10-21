Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the impending cyclone ‘Dana’, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today reviewed the preparedness to manage the situation.

Several Ministers and senior officials of the state government were present at the review meeting.

“The state government is fully prepared to manage the impending cyclone. Our priority is to ensure zero casualty. The district administrations are taking the necessary steps in this regard. Steps are being taken to arrange all necessary facilities at the cyclone shelters,” said the Chief Minister soon after the review meeting.

The officials have been told to take the necessary steps to restore road communication, telecommunication and electricity supply in the districts, likely to be affected by the cyclone, added the Chief Minister.

“The officials of the Food Supplies Department have been told to maintain strict vigil to check black marketing and abnormal price rise in the state. Steps are being taken to provide uninterrupted health services to the people. The people should not get panic,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the NDRF and ODRF personnel have been kept ready to meet any eventuality.

In a related development, Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee reviewed the preparedness of all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to manage the cyclone.

Senior officials including the Director of Municipal Administration, Special Secretaries, Additional Secretaries and Commissioners of five municipal corporations and executive officers of all municipalities and NACs participated in the meeting, conducted through videoconference.

During the meeting, Padhee put emphasis on constant coordination with the district administrations and immediate activation of the unified 24X7 control room.

She urged the ULBs to ensure uninterrupted water supply during and after the cyclone and swift action to prevent flooding in low-lying areas.

Padhee also asked the ULBs to mobilize dedicated teams to respond to emergency.

Besides, nodal officers have been instructed to maintain high alert, monitor the situation continuously and provide updates.