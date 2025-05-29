Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has sanctioned financial grants of Rs 50 lakh for the annual Sital Sasthi festival in Odisha’s Sambalpur city.

“Sital Sasthi festival is part and parcel of our rich culture and tradition. I am sanctioning Rs 50 lakh as financial grants to enhance the grandeur of the festival that celebrates the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati,” said the Chief Minister in a social media (X) post today.

Earlier, the state government had sanctioned Rs 1.08 crore for organization of the annual festival in the western Odisha city.

The government had announced that the funds will be distributed among various committees involved in the organization of the divine wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in Sambalpur city and its nearby areas.

The five-day festival began today with the ‘Patarpendi’ (engagement ceremony) while the divine marriage is scheduled to be celebrated on May 31. The festival will culminate with the temple entry of the divine couple on June 2.