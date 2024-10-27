Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed officials to submit detailed report on property losses due to the Cyclone Dana by November 2.

Assistance will be disbursed at the earliest once the report is received, he said.

Elaborating on the aerial survey of Paradeep, Mahakalpada, Rajnagar and Rajkanika areas today, Majhi said water has receded in the low lying areas. Following the Cyclone-triggered heavy rains, many areas in these areas were inundated.

The Chief Minister informed around 30,000 people are still in 470 cyclone shelters in the State.

Approximately 50,000 electricity consumers are yet to get normal power supply back. Due to waterlogging in some areas, electricians are facing difficulties in restoring the power supply.

The Chief Minister further stated 2,529 child were born during the cyclone.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Central Government functionaries for the timely help in dealing with the cyclone.