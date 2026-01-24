Bhubaneswar: In a significant engagement highlighting the deepening partnership between the Government of Odisha and NITI Aayog, Vice Chairman Suman Bery, accompanied by NITI Aayog Member Arvind Virmani, called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan today.

The meeting focused on Odisha’s development priorities, ongoing reforms and future collaboration between the State Government and NITI Aayog.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister highlighted the substantial progress made by Odisha in infrastructure and connectivity, particularly in roads, irrigation, power and logistics, which are driving industrial expansion as well as rural growth. He emphasised the State’s focused approach towards strengthening MSMEs, developing manufacturing clusters, attracting investments and generating employment through skill development aligned with local economic potential.

Seeking NITI Aayog’s support, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of developing the Bhubaneswar–Cuttack–Puri–Paradip Economic Region (BCPPER), envisioned as a major engine of growth and rapid urbanisation in the State. He noted the proposed economic region, comprising nearly 90 priority projects, has the potential to transform Odisha’s urban and industrial landscape. He requested NITI Aayog’s guidance and support, including funding through the Urban Challenge Fund.

Appreciating Odisha’s development trajectory, Bery praised the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the reform-oriented approach of the State Government. He observed Odisha has emerged as one of the top-performing states in terms of fiscal health and has created a strong and stable business environment conducive to industrial development and investment. He also commended the State for undertaking effective reforms capable of accelerating industrialisation.

Bery said Bhubaneswar deserves special attention as a model city, with a strong focus on efficient sewage management, cleanliness, green spaces and sustainable urban infrastructure. He suggested adopting global best practices, including a “Texas model”-like integrated urban planning approach, to develop the capital city as a national benchmark.

He further lauded Odisha’s proactive collaboration with NITI Aayog in areas such as green energy transition, data-driven governance, skilling ecosystem reforms, tribal empowerment through value-chain development, and innovative initiatives like Living Labs under the Frontier Tech Lab.

Arvind Virmani also appreciated the State’s forward-looking policies and its commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth.

'Cotinued collaboration to accelerate growth'

Reiterating the Government of Odisha’s highest priority to ease of doing business and investment facilitation in line with the National Reform Agenda, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that continued collaboration with NITI Aayog would further accelerate the State’s journey towards inclusive growth, industrial development and improved quality of life for its citizens.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Principal Secretary (Finance) Sanjib Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Saswat Mishra, and Development Commissioner D.K. Singh. Discussions centred on Odisha’s development roadmap, key reform initiatives and strategic projects aimed at accelerating inclusive and sustainable growth in the State.