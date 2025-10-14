Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday spoke over the phone with the Odia girl who was gang-raped in Durgapur, West Bengal, her mother, and Odisha State Commission for Women Chairperson Shobhana Mohanty, who is currently present in the neighbouring state.

During the conversation, the Chief Minister comforted the victim, saying, “Don’t worry, the Odisha government stands firmly with you.”

Majhi wished the victim a speedy recovery and assured her that all necessary arrangements would be made for her education and rehabilitation.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring that the culprits are punished at the earliest.

Speaking to the victim’s mother, the Chief Minister said that Odisha would continue its efforts to ensure that the accused receive exemplary and swift punishment.

Majhi also discussed the matter with Women Commission Chairperson Shobhana Mohanty, advising her to maintain constant coordination with the West Bengal government and to take all possible steps to secure justice for the victim.

He emphasised that all available forums would be used to build pressure for immediate action.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment. Earlier, the Chief Minister had also spoken to her father.

Earlier, the father of the second-year medical student said that he would take the victim back to Odisha once she records her statement before a judicial magistrate.

The father of the victim also met the West Bengal Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday afternoon.

Adhikari told the victim’s father that he would arrange the transport facility for the victim.

Adhikari told him that he would talk to the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other BJP leaders and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made in Odisha.

The BJP leader further asked the victim's father whether West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called him.

In response, the victim's father said, "We spoke to the Chief Minister of Odisha. But there was no talk with the Chief Minister of West Bengal."

(IANS)