Bhubaneswar: In a move to boost Odisha’s civil aviation capabilities, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired a high-level meeting on ‘Flight Operations and Network Building Management’ at Lok Seva Bhawan on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the development of world-class civil aviation infrastructure across the State, including airports, helipads, and drone hubs. He also called for enhanced operational efficiency and modernisation of existing airport facilities.

Majhi directed officials to focus on the development of national airports, expansion of air connectivity, and upskilling of personnel involved in flight operations. The restructuring of the Civil Aviation Directorate was also discussed to streamline governance and execution.

Key projects reviewed included the proposed greenfield airport at Paradeep, the Shree Jagannath International Airport, and ongoing developments at Rourkela Airport. To strengthen regional connectivity, discussions covered the enhancement of infrastructure at airports in Jeypore, Dandabose, Rangeilunda, Gotama, Satibhata, Raisuna, Tusara, Jamadarpalli, Malkangiri, Amarda Road, and Utkela.

Plans for constructing heliports in 15 districts and developing the Biju Patnaik Civil Aviation Centre at Birasal airstrip in Dhenkanal were also taken up. The Works Department, designated as the nodal agency, was instructed to expedite execution.

The meeting was attended by Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Nikunj Bihari Dhal, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary (Commerce and Transport) Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary (Finance) Saswat Mishra, Principal Secretary (Works) Vir Bikram Yadav, IPICOL Managing Director Bhupinder Singh Poonia, and Civil Aviation Director Debadutta Suranjita Jena.