Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today underscored the need to promote the State’s rich cultural heritage and handicrafts in European countries, stating that such efforts would bring pride and greater global recognition to Odisha. He was interacting with a delegation of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers at the Lok Seva Bhawan.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the State’s flagship Skilled-in-Odisha initiative, which has earned global recognition. He assured the government will work towards creating better opportunities for Odisha’s youth in European countries.

The visiting delegation included Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, Ambassador of India to Romania; Amit Narang, Ambassador of India to Slovenia; and Gloria Gangte, High Commissioner of India to Malta. During their meeting, the officers discussed Odisha’s governance model, development initiatives, and India’s diplomatic engagement worldwide.

Majhi extended his best wishes to the envoys for their continued service and appreciated their role in representing India on the global stage.

The dignitaries praised the Chief Minister for his work over the past year, which earned him the title of “People’s CM.” They also lauded the successful hosting of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar earlier this year, which strengthened connections between the Odia diaspora and the State.

The ambassadors noted the rising demand for skilled youth in European countries and stressed that Odisha’s young talent has ample opportunities abroad.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Principal Secretary to CMO Saswat Mishra were also present during the meeting.