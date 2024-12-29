Ranpur (Nayagarh): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today took stock of crop damage caused by the unseasonal rain and assured the affected farmers of compensation.

Accompanied by Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy, who represents Ranpur in the State Assembly, and Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, CM Majhi visited Ranpur Block in Nayagarh district to assess the crop loss at the ground level.

The CM estimated the crop damage by paying a visit to farmland at Kandapada and Majhiakhand gram panchayats under Ranpur Block and assured the farmers that they will be paid compensation.

He discussed with the affected farmers and directed the district collector to take necessary step to provide compensation for their crop loss. He urged the farmers, who are insured, to inform regarding the crop damage on the Helpline number 14447 from their registered phone numbers.

On Saturday, the CM chaired a review meeting on crop loss assessment and set December 30 as deadline to identify the farmers, who have lost their crops including paddy, vegetables and betel, for release of compensation amount through DBT.

So far, 1.26 lakh farmers have been affected due to the unseasonal rain in the state, according to the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.