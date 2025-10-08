Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today reviewed the ongoing development work at Maa Samaleswari temple in Odisha’s Sambalpur city.

The development work at Samaleswari shrine is being done on 82 acres of land in two phases with the allocation of Rs 316 crore.

The authorities have constructed a corridor around the temple, developed adjacent Gopal Jew mutt and executed the riverfront development project among other work in the first phase.

They will execute other projects including shelter house for devotees, lake zone development, shops, food park, parking facility and entrance gate in the second phase.

“Samaleswari temple in Sambalpur attracts devotees and tourists from far-flung places throughout the year. Besides, Sambalpur district has a special place in the tourism map of Odisha. So, the shrine should have proper facilities for the visitors,” said the Chief Minister at the review meet at Lok Seva Bhawan in the capital city here.

Majhi also put emphasis on proper rehabilitation of people displaced for development work at the shrine.

Among others, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Works Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh were present at the review meet.