Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said that the historic visit of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to Odisha has proved to be a milestone towards the realisation of the vision for a 'Developed Odisha' by 2036, the centenary year of its becoming a separate state.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said, “Singapore President’s Odisha visit is a historic incident in every respect. This visit proved to be a milestone towards the fulfilment of the vision for the development of Odisha. This visit has laid a strong foundation for the achievement of our aim to create a ‘Samruddh Odisha’ (prosperous Odisha) by 2036.”

He further said that the BJP government has prepared a blueprint to address the current challenges before the state and the bright future of the 4.5 crore people of Odisha.

The Chief Minister noted the government has been taking different steps to make Odisha a prosperous state by 2036 and a key growth engine for Vikshit Bharat by 2047. He stated that his government has invited investors from across the globe to invest in Odisha, especially in the development of infrastructure in the state.

The Chief Minister asserted that roadshows were organised in Delhi and Mumbai to achieve that goal. He along with his team also went to Singapore where the high-level team visited prominent industrial firms and held discussions with businessmen and ministers of the Island country.

Chief Minister Majhi during his visit has also extended an invitation to the president of Singapore to visit Odisha.

“It’s a grand honour for me personally and millions of Odias in India and abroad that he kept our request and had his eventful visit to our magnificent state. This visit will go a long way in having a phenomenal impact towards our strengthened relationship,” he said.

During the visit of President Shanmugaratnam, the Odisha government has ventured to sign eight MoUs with different agencies of Singapore.

He claimed that these MoUs will prove crucial in the progress of Odisha while bringing it to par with leading nations of the world.

“It’s a matter of pride that IDCO will be collaborating with Singaporean Major ‘SembCorp’ for establishing a Multi-Product Industrial Park. This will facilitate the application of highly advanced technology while our partnership with Singapore will promote the sustainability of the projects adding to their long-term viability. IPICOL has come up with a future-ready MoU with SembCorp for establishing a Green Shipping Corridor and a Green Hydrogen Plant,” he added.

