Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving ‘NaMo Semiconductor Laboratory’ at IIT-Bhubaneswar.

The Odisha Cabinet has recently approved the State Semiconductor Policy. Similarly, multiple MoUs have been signed with leading semiconductor companies. So, setting up of the semiconductor laboratory at IIT-Bhubaneswar will strengthen Odisha as a hub for semiconductor research, design and advanced manufacturing, said the Chief Minister.

“I am confident that the NaMo Semiconductor Laboratory will inspire our youth, accelerate research and further strengthen Odisha’s position on the national and global semiconductor map, while advancing ‘Make in India’ and ‘Design in India’ initiatives,” stated Majhi in a social media post.

It is worth mentioning here that Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has approved the setting up of the ‘NaMo Semiconductor Laboratory’ at IIT-Bhubaneswar.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 4.95 crore, will be funded under the MPLAD Scheme.The NaMo Semiconductor Lab aims to empower India’s youth with industry-ready semiconductor skills and contribute to the country’s growing pool of chip design talent, said the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY).

“It will help position IIT Bhubaneswar as a leading centre for semiconductor research, training, and innovation. The facility is expected to play a key role in preparing skilled professionals for the upcoming chip manufacturing and packaging units across the country,” the ministry added.