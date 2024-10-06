Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to attend a review meeting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) in New Delhi tomorrow (October 7).

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania will also attend the review meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair the review meeting at Bigyan Bhawan in the National Capital.

Apart from Odisha Chief Minister, the Chief Ministers of LWE affected states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will attend the meeting.

Five Union Ministers of Ministries closely involved with providing developmental support to the LWE affected states will remain present at the review meeting.

Besides, senior officials from the Centre, states and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will attend the meeting and participate in the deliberations.

Notably, the Centre has set a target to eliminate LWE or Naxal terror in the country by March, 2026.