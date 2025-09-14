Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will perform the groundbreaking ceremony for 27 major industrial projects in Odisha on September 15 (Monday).

Majhi is scheduled to perform the groundbreaking ceremony at a special event at Krushi Sikhsha Sadan, OUAT, in the capital city here tomorrow morning.

The industrial projects will come up in 12 districts of Odisha including Jharsuguda, Ganjam, Khurda, Koraput, Angul, Sundargarh, Bhadrak, Puri, Cuttack and Sambalpur, said Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain in a social media post today.

“The industrial projects will be set up with total investment worth Rs 25,379.34 crore. The projects are expected to create 51,826 job opportunities in Odisha,” added Swain.

According to the Minister, the groundbreaking ceremony for the industrial projects marks a major step towards inclusive growth and economic transformation in Odisha.

“Odisha is ready to enter a new era of industrial growth and development,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha, under the leadership of Majhi, has been aggressively positioning the state as a major destination for investment.

It is worth mentioning here that the state received altogether 593 investment intents worth over Rs 16.73 lakh crore during the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025, held in January this year.

The state government signed 145 investment-related MoUs worth Rs 12.89 lakh crore with several corporate houses during the summit. The MoUs were inked in diverse sectors including chemicals & petrochemicals, textiles, mining & metallurgy, renewable energy, IT/ITeS, tourism and food processing, added the Chief Minister.

Apart from the MoUs, the government has received 448 investment intention forms with investment value of Rs 3.84 lakh crore.

The projects, spread over all 30 districts, are expected to create 12.88 lakh employment opportunities in Odisha.