Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will lay the foundation stones for 12 industrial projects worth Rs 28,120 crore at Chhatrapur in Odisha’s Ganjam district on June 5 (Thursday).

The industrial projects are likely to create employment opportunities for 15,455 people, said the Industries Department today.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to lay foundation stones for Ocior Energy Private Limited’s green hydrogen and green ammonia project, Petronet LNG Limited’s LNG terminal, UPL Limited’s speciality chemicals project, HHP Five Private Limited’s green hydrogen and green ammonia project and the green energy equipment projects of Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited and World Green Energy Private Limited among other projects.

“Odisha is moving ahead with strong industrial growth. Come, be part of the progress as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lays the foundation for 12 major industrial projects at Chhatrapur, Ganjam—a big step towards inclusive development and economic transformation in the state,” said Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain in a social media (X) post today.