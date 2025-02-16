Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to table the Budget proposal for 2025-26 financial year in the Odisha Assembly on February 17 (Monday).

The Budget Session of Odisha Assembly began on February 13 and it will continue till April 5.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the Budget 2025-26 in the Assembly in the afternoon.

As per the schedule, the general discussion on the State Budget is scheduled to be held in the Assembly on February 20 and 21.

The Appropriation Bill of the Budget 2025-26 will be tabled in the House on March 29.

The state government had held the pre-Budget consultation meeting in the capital city here on January 24.

The Chief Minister had consulted economists as well as former Finance Ministers before drafting the Budget proposal for 2025-26 fiscal.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister had assured that he would present a pro-poor and people’s Budget for 2025-26 financial year.

It is worth mentioning here that the BJP government in the state had presented an annual Budget of Rs 2.65 lakh crore for 2024-25 financial year in the Assembly on July 25, 2024.

The Chief Minister had presented the Supplementary Budget of Rs 12,156 crore in the House on November 26 to boost developmental activities and fulfill the requirements of funds for public welfare.